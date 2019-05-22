Lepasa speaks on his winning goal against Chiefs

The goal was enough to win Galaxy the match and made them the first NFD team to win the Nedbank Cup.

Lepasa had a chat with coach Dan Malesela to conquer his nerves before he went back into the penalty box to score the winning goal.

“I was doing my best to avoid the situation, I went to the bench because I knew the goalkeeper was going to try and intimidate me. I did my best to avoid the Chiefs players because I knew they would try to upset me.

Lepasa also revealed how he won the penalty in the first place. The young strikers says he had studied the Amakhosi defence before the game and targeted Teenage Hadebe because he had a tendency of making mistakes at the back.

“We knew he is a bit clumsy, Cardoso is more composed than him, I think, we had to do our best and it would take a set piece to win the game. A penalty was unplanned to be honest all we wanted to go was to create problems for them.

“Whether for them to get a yellow card for them to be worried that’s it. When the penalty came we were lucky and I am glad I took it.”

