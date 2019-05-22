Tembo will decide Lebese’s future – SuperSport CEO

Lebese has been on loan at Matsatsantsa A Pitori from Mamelodi Sundowns for six months.

The winger has previously said he would love to extend his stay at Matsatsantsa as he has struggled to break into Pitso Mosimane’s team since joining the Absa Premiership champions from Kaizer Chiefs in 2017.

“We will sit down with Kaitano and see if George is someone who he wants to go after. From our perspective, looking at the games it was difficult to judge him outright because his condition wasn’t great when he came to us,” said Matthews.

“We would have wanted him to contribute a little more in the assists and goals department but it is going to be the coach’s call and we will sit down and analyse all of that,” he added.

Matthews went on to say he is planning to recruit a number of players following the departures of Morgan Gould, Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Richard Boateng and Thuso Phala.

“There are certain players who we’ve got our eyes on. There are scouts going to the Africa Cup of Nations and we have scouts going to the Under-20 Fifa World Cup. We have got our eyes out there to freshen up the squad. We realize that we need to be a little bit aggressive in the transfer market if we are to break that top five sealing that seems to be above us. We need to freshen up the squad with three or four players.

“We have been given space now with Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Morgan Gould, Richard Boateng leaving because their contracts have expired. Thuso Phala left us as well. With those departures I feel there is space for us to add some meaningful signings, not from the academy and not old players who are coming for their last year or two but we want players in their prime,” said Matthews.

