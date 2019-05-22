Brockie opens up about his season at Sundowns

The New Zealand-born player made a name for himself at SuperSport United, where he scored goals week in week out and got nicknamed ‘Sniper’ for his powerful shots. However, things didn’t go so well for him in his first season at star-studded Sundowns this past season.

Brockie has opened up about his frustration at the lack of game time at the Pretoria outfit in his Instagram page.

“The curtains have come down on another season here in South Africa – @sundownsfc crowned PSL champions for a second consecutive season being the main highlight for myself and the club ???????? Unfortunately for myself personally I didn’t achieve what I’d hoped for in terms of cementing myself in the starting 11 and being the go-to man for goals,” wrote Brokie.

“Before I joined Sundowns I was consistently playing and scoring and everyone including myself expected this to continue with ease when I made the big move…(which by the way was not for the figure that everyone thinks ????????). As you see all over the world, this sometimes happens and there are many factors that contribute to this (I’ll save these for another time). The main struggle for me has been trying to adapt to the Sundowns style of play ⚽️ Growing up as a kid all I wanted to do was play football and score goals.

“With limited game time (especially in the second half of the season) this has mentally been a massive challenge for me. I’ve had to be strong and not take my work issues home and let it affect my family…. this is sometimes hard when your 4-year-old son always asks “why do you not play daddy?” It’s a real heart breaker for me???????????? But I’ve tried to keep a brave face and take my mind away from the struggles – whether that’s kicking the ball in the back yard with Oskar, dancing and drawing with Piper and most importantly spending quality time with my love, Jessica ????.”

“With all this being said I feel I can still offer a lot to South African football on and off the pitch and get back to being the “Sniper” everyone once feared ⚽️???? I’m taking a much needed break (mentally) and getting on a plane to Mauritius with my family soon to refresh and come back better and stronger ???????????? Thanks to all of those who send positive messages to me through social media – you also really keep me going!! ???????????????? Until next season,” he concluded.

As reported earlier, reports suggest that Brockie is on his way out of Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs have been mentioned as a possible destination for him.

