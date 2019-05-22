Baxter explains surprise Bafana selections, and omissions

The South African side to do duty in the upcoming Cosafa Cup in Durban, meanwhile, will be coached by David Notoane, and that squad was also announced at a press conference in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

One player – Keagan Dolly, was included in both squads, in order to increase his match fitness after a recent injury layoff.

According to Baxter, this decision was made after a request from the Montpellier-based midfielder himself, in order for him to get some more game time under his belt.

With the exception of Bafana’s most experienced current campaigner, Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, who remains sidelined with injury, Baxter and his technical team had a large base from which to choose.

One of the bigger surprise omissions was that of another France-based player, Lebogang Phiri, who has been performing well for his club Guingamp, and had been included in recent Bafana squads.

There were several others also who would feel unlucky not to have been included, but in the end Baxter had to make some tough calls.

He spoke glowingly of Phiri and explained how the midfielder had reacted with maturity to his omission during a phone conversation.

“Lebo is in the picture all the time. He is one of the best professionals we have a fantastic ambassador for our football abroad. He never puts a foot wrong, when I speak to his club, they love him to bits.

“Of course he’s always in the mix, But it’s probably in the [midfield] department where we have the most talented players…you just can’t get them all in, I would love to have an extra place and bring Lebo Phiri, because he deserves it. When I spoke to him, he said don’t worry about me coach, I’ll keep pushing, I’ll make sure I force your hand, all the best.

“Cutting to 23 isn’t going to be easy. A lot of players who should be there won’t make it. Bradley Grobler is another one, he’s always done well for me, at SuperSport and the national team.”

Amongst those included in the provisional Afcon squad who took some by surprise were Daniel Cardoso, Ramahlwe Mphahlale, Ben Motshwari and Kermit Erasmus.

Baxter explained that Mphahlale’s experience could be crucial, while he believes Cape Town City forward Erasmus will provide several different attacking options.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Cardoso got the nod based on the steely character he would bring to the party, said Baxter:

“Sometimes you are talking about balancing the squad. You want good characters in the dressing room that will put their arm around people and say ‘don’t worry, keep going’.

“Daniel is that sort of person, he can also play right-back, he’s versatile. He’s a very good professional. Not the sexiest player in the PSL in terms of being easy on the eye and playing. But he’s very competitive footballer and will bring balance to the squad.”

Fans have been calling for Motshwari to be part of the Bafana squad for a while after his excellent performances for Orlando Pirates this season, and the midfield workhorse now has his chance.

“I think Ben Motshwari has shown a very good mentality, to go with a good understanding of the game,” Baxter said. “He’s been consistent, and in tournaments you want consistency.

“Thembinkosi Lorch has been grabbing all the headlines, but he still needs people like Ben Motshwari to bring the structure to allow him to play,” Baxter explained.

The squad named on Tuesday included 28 players, as well as South African-born Nikola Tavares, who plays for Crystal Palace in England).

Like FC Zurich striker Joel Unteresee, Tavares’ selection is dependent on whether he can get his South African passport in time, with Baxter set to personally visit the minister of home affairs.

Apart from Dolly, the door also remains open for any of the players at the Cosafa tournament (Bafana’s first match is on June 2), to make a late claim for a place in the Afcon squad.

Once that’s all been decided, a final 23-man squad will be announced around June 10, a day or two before the Bafana squad will depart for Dubai. During a fairly short stop over there, Baxter is hopeful of playing friendly games against Ghana, and a ‘north African nation’ before heading for Egypt for the tournament itself.

Baxter also confirmed that for now, his technical team will remain the same: the assistant coach will be Molefi Ntseki, the goalkeeper coach is Andre Arendse, with Josh Smith the physical coach and Thulani Ngwenya the head of the medical department.

Bafana’s first game of the 2019 Afcon is against the Ivory Coast on June 24. Also in their group are Morocco and Namibia.

Provisional Afcon squad:

Goalkeepers: Darren Keet, Ronwen Williams, Bruce Bvuma

Defenders: Daniel Cardoso, Rivaldo Coetzee, Ramahlwe Mphahlale, Thulani Hlathswayo, Innocent Maela, Thamsanqa Mkhize, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Sifiso Hlanti

Midfielders: Bongani Zungu, Hlompho Kekana, Dean Furman, Kamo Mokotjo, Tiyani Mabunda, Thulani Serero, Fortune Makaringe, Thembinkosi Lorch, Ben Motshwari, Keagan Dolly, Themba Zwane

Strikers: Lebo Mothiba, Percy Tau, Lars Veldvijk, Lebohang Maboe, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Kermit Erasmus

