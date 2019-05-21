Dolly in Bafana squad for Cosafa Cup

Notoane, who is the SA Under-23 coach, was tasked with leading Bafana for this tournament, with national team coach Stuart Baxter given time to prepare Bafana for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt next month.

Speaking during the squad announcement on Tuesday, Notoane said Dolly was included in the team to give him game time ahead of the Afcon.

The Bafana squad for Afcon:

Goalkeepers: Mondli Mpoto (Bloemfontein Celtic), Darren Johnson (Ajax Cape Town), Reyaad Pieterse (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Defenders: Thendo Mukumela (Ajax), Keanu Cupido (Cape Town ), Reeve Frosler (Chiefs), Tercious Malepe (Chippa), Katlego Mohamme (SuperSport), Bongani Sam (Bloemfontein), Sandie Mthethwa (Richards Bay)

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena (Supersport), Athenkosi Dlala (Supersport), Kegan Dolly (Montpellier), Sipho Mbule (Supersport), Kamohelo Mahlatsi (Supersport) Grant Margeman (Ajax), Jamie Webber (Supersport), Kgaogelo Sekgota (Vitoria Setubal, Portugal)

Strikers: Phakamani Mahlambi (Sundowns), Lerato Lepasa (TS Galaxy), Jemondre Dickens (Baroka ), Luther Singh GD Chaves, Portugal), Liam Jordan (Koge FC, Denmark)

