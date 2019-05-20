Bank wants Bafana star Erasmus blacklisted over car – report

According to the Sunday World, Erasmus’ luxury SUV was repossessed and auctioned off by Standard Bank after he failed to keep up with his monthly instalments.

According to court documents the Bafana Bafana star received a R1,285,304.76 loan from the bank to buy a 2013 Audi Q73.0 TDI Quattro on January 5, 2013.

He was supposed to pay R16,148.27 monthly for 60 months with a final instalment of R332,556.83 payable on December 1 2018, but the former Orlando Pirates goal poacher failed to pay and the bank repossessed the vehicle on January 9 2018 and sold it on auction on April 2018 for R248,400 which was credited to his account, the Sunday newspaper reported.

Standard Bank spokesperson Roos Linstrom confirmed to the Sunday World that the bank had attached Erasmus’s vehicle but did not elaborate further on the issue.

Erasmus said he was shocked by the bank’s application to obtain a judgment against him.

“I have not received any papers from them, they have not notified me about anything. But I don’t like talking in the media about my s***, you know. I cannot speak, I don’t like to comment on something like that,” Erasmus is quoted as saying by the Sunday newspaper.

