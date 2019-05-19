Lorch the big winner at PSL awards

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder scooped the PSL Footballer of the Season and Absa Premiership Player’s Player of the Season awards.

Lorch edged out the Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Themba Zwane and Hlompho Kekana for the prestigious individual awards.

Kekana though did not go home empty-handed as he was voted Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season.

As expected, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane won the Absa Premiership Coach of the Season after guiding the Brazilians to the Premiership title.

SuperSport United’s Teboho Mokoena won the Young Player of the Season award, while his team-mate Ronwen Williams was named Goalkeeper of the Season.

Abongile Tom was named Referee of the Season, while Emmanuel de Sani won the Assistant Referee of the Season award.

Here are all the winners:

PSL Footballer of the Season: Thembinkosi Lorch (Pirates)

Absa Premiership Player’s Player of the Season: Thembinkosi Lorch (Pirates)

Absa Premiership Coach of the Season: Pitso Mosimane (Sundowns)

Absa Premiership Young Player of the Season: Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport)

Absa Premiership Goalkeeper of the Season: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport)

Absa Premiership Defender of the Season: Ricardo Nascimento (Sundowns)

Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season: Hlompho Kekana (Sundowns)

Absa-lutely Awesome Goal of the Season: Vincent Pule (Pirates)

MTN8 Last Man Standing: Peter Leeuwenburgh (CT City)

Telkom KO Player of the Tournament: Elvis Chipezeze (Baroka)

Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player: Terrence Mashego (TS Galaxy)

Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament: Zakhele Lepasa (TS Galaxy)

MDC Player of the Season: Sipho Chaine (Celtic)

Referee of the Season: Abongile Tom

Assistant Referee of the Season: Emmanuel de Sani

