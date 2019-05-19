Embattled Middendorp vows to stay on as Chiefs coach

PSL News 19.5.2019 04:45 pm

Ernst Middendorp, coach of Kaizer Chiefs with Bobby Motaung (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has reportedly decided against tendering his resignation following Amakhosi’s embarrassing defeat to TS Galaxy in the final of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday.

According to the SowetanLIVE, the German coach will instead wait for management to decide his fate in the coming days.

As reported by Phakaaathi earlier, Middendorp is set to meet the Chiefs management next week where he is expected to explain why he should not be fired.

“I think that we definitely‚ in general‚ have to sit down and see what’s happening not only in the last months but what’s happening with Kaizer Chiefs probably in the last years‚” said Middendorp.

“We will definitely have to have a discussion‚ we definitely have to make a decision.”

 

