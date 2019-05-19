Dream turns into a nightmare for Middendorp

This comes after Chiefs, who were favourites to win the cup because of their superior status, lost 1-0 to the National First Division side at a sold out Moses Mabhida Stadium.

A late Zakhele Lepasa penalty was enough to win Galaxy the match and the coveted trophy.

“It’s something you think you’re in a dream but congratulations to TS Galaxy. It was a good second half, we pressurised and got the final third entries but, it’s not the first time, probably the entire six months now,” Middendorp told SuperSport TV after the game.

“It’s the same story, we are not finalising our movements. Then in the end we got caught by a penalty like this. I don’t know if it was a penalty, I don’t know if it was an offside. I have no idea, but good we haven’t scored and that’s the story.

“It was better in the second half but in the end when you’re not finalising the moves, the penetration and not being calm in the final third, you’re not good and you end up like this.”

