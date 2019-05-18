Chiefs left seeing stars as Galaxy crowned Nedbank Cup champions

A 92nd minute penalty from Zakhele Lepasa saw TS Galaxy crowned the first-ever lower division club to lift the Nedbank Cup after a 1-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, in Durban, on Saturday night.

In front of a packed house in Durban, the National First Division (NFD) outfit, coached by Dan Malesela, kept their composure throughout a tightly-fought contest as they matched their more illustrious opponents.

Amakhosi, meanwhile, never really got going on the night as their four-year wait to win silverware continues.

Chiefs had come into the final on the back of a poor run of form in the league, with just two goals scored in their last four matches.

Their lack of a cutting edge was again on display during a first half in which they had plenty of possession, but rarely threatened.

The Mpumalanga outfit were happy to keep it tight and looked to break on the counter, and they had the first clear chance of the match in the 20th minute when Tembinkosi Mbamba fired a volley over the bar from 12-yards out.

The NFD club continued to frustrate Chiefs, and it was only in the minutes leading up the interval that the Soweto side finally enjoyed a few openings in front of goal as Teenage Hadebe sent a header over the bar from a free kick, before Bernard Parker stole the ball off Galaxy keeper Ludwe Mpakumpaku – only to have Austin Dube block his goal-bound shot.

The introduction of George Maluleka for Andriamirado Andrianarimanana helped bring Amakhosi more attacking impetus after the restart and they enjoyed a succession of openings; Lebogang Manyama going agonisingly wide with a chipped effort before Mpakumpaku made fairly routine saves on shots by Kabelo Mahlasela and Khama Billiat.

At the other end, a mistake by Chiefs defender Daniel Cardoso in the 56th minute resulted in an opportunity for Snethemba Ngidi, but he pulled his effort well wide.

However, following the flurry of goalmouth action early in the second half, chances dried up as the lower division team again continued to frustrate the Glamour Boys. And it was only in the 82nd minute that the next action arrived, when Willard Katsande fired a volley well over the bar after Mpakumpaku had failed to gather a corner.

Six minutes later and there was high drama as Lepasa picked up the ball on the end of a swift counter attack and drove into the Chiefs box, where his progress was halted by a clumsy combined challenge by Hadebe and Kgotso Moleko.

Referee Abongile Tom had a tough call to make, although replays suggested he made the right decision as he pointed to the penalty spot.

After a lengthy delay for an injury, Lepasa – on loan at Galaxy from Chiefs’ arch rivals Orlando Pirates, stepped up coolly to slot the ball into goal as Bruce Bvuma dived the wrong way.

There were some anxious late moments for Galaxy as the Soweto side threw everything forward, but once more they kept their cool to make it through seven minutes of added time to write the club’s name in the history books.

