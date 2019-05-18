Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs TS Galaxy

It’s all over Galaxy have beaten Chiefs and they are the Nedbank Cup champions!

– 90+3′ GOAAAL! Lepasa scores from the penalty spot!

– 90′ Lepasa about to take the penalty

– 89′ PENALTY for Galaxy for Hadebe’s foul on Lepasa!

– 83′ chance for Chiefs! But Katsande shoots over the crossbar from close range!

– 77′ yellow card for substitute Phungwayo for a foul on Mahlasela. Free kick for Chiefs

– 74′ Ntiya-Ntiya is booked for a foul on Bodibe

70′ Substitution for Chiefs: Zuma comes on for Manyama

– 64′ free kick for Galaxy in a promising position

62′ Forced substitution for Galaxy: injured Chaine makes way for Lepasa

– 60′ corner kick for Chiefs, but it’s cleared by Galaxy

– 58′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 56′ a mistake at the back by Cardoso, but Ngidi fails to capitalise on it

– 54′ yellow card for Manyama after a foul on Dube

– 51′ free kick for Galaxy in a promising position, but it’s shot directly at Bvuma

– 49′ Mpakumpaku does well to hang on to Billiat’s shot

– 49′ Mahlasela’s shot is saved by Mpakumpaku

– second half underway at Moses Mabhida Stadium

Substitution for Chiefs: Maluleka comes on for Dax

Half-time score at Moses Mabhida Stadium: Kaizer Chiefs 0-0 TS Galaxy

– 45+1′ chance for Chiefs, but Parker’s shot is deflected away for a corner kick!

– 42′ free kick for Chiefs in a good scoring position and Hadebe’s header goes over the crossbar from it

38′ Substitution for Galaxy: Mbamba makes way for Ngidi

– 29′ referee stops play as Parker remains downs after a contact with Mpakumpaku

– 23′ free kick for Galaxy in a promising position and it’s played quickly

– 20′ big chance for Galaxy! But it’s wasted

– 8′ corner kick for Galaxy, but it’s cleared by Chiefs

– 5′ offside call goes against Galaxy

– 3′ free kick for Galaxy and they play it quickly

– The game is underway at Moses Mabhida Stadium

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Kaizer Chiefs XI: Bvuma, Moleko, Hadebe, Cardoso, Ntiya-ntiya, Katsande, Parker, Adrianarimanana, Mahlasela, Manyama, Billiat

TS Galaxy XI: Mpakumpaku, Aubaas, Dube, Mashego, Nyama, Mdlinzo, Chaine, Mbamba, Bodibe, Nduli, Ndlovu

Chiefs, who are the most successful team in the history of the tournament with 13 titles, are keen to end their four-year trophy drought.

Galaxy on the other side, who were only established in 2015, will be looking to make history by clinching the Nedbank Cup.

Sta

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.