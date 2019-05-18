Mdlinzo wants medal for father-figure Malesela

Those who play the role Sizwe Mdlinzo is responsible for at TS Galaxy hardly ever get recognition for their efforts but the diminutive 27-year-old defender doesn’t mind.

“I can’t say the people have recognised my contribution in the team yet,” he told Phakaaathi Plus this week. “But I believe my team sees it… I still have to work hard to prove myself.”

Mdlinzo is the engine room in Dan Malesela’s Rockets team, the one tasked with disarming the opponent and initiating attacks.

He credits Malesela for the player he has become and wants to repay him with a Nedbank Cup medal.

Galaxy face Kaizer Chiefs tomorrow in the final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“I felt blessed that when I joined TS Galaxy and coach Dan also joined. To me, he is a father and he can even sense when I am not feeling well.

“Although we haven’t achieved much together, I feel there is a lot we have done. And we are close to achieving big things,” said the Cape Town-born midfielder.

“He has done a great job for this team. We want to repay him by winning the Nedbank Cup.

“I owe him a lot.

“Winning it for him will be the biggest achievement of all for me personally.”

Mdlinzo will be tasked with keeping things tight in midfield.

He agreed that Amakhosi’s league form will count for nothing as they have been a different side in Ke Yona.

Key for Galaxy is to not be overwhelmed.

“The technical team made sure we keep level heads ahead of this final.

“Our run in the cup didn’t affect our league campaign. We competed in the league until we could see that we could no longer

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.