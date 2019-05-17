Billiat looking to end Chiefs’ trophy drought

With the Nedbank Cup final being played at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday, Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Khama Billiat insists that there will be a change of fortune and end an uncharacteristic run of 1 470 days without lifting a trophy for the Soweto Giants.

Chiefs take on TX Galaxy with the game starting at 7pm.

“This is the big one,” insists the Zimbabwean striker. “We don’t have to be reminded about the importance of this game. We need to close the season by putting smiles on our supporters’ faces. We need to give them what they deserve.”

After being rested in the round of 32 clash against Tornado FC, Billiat has featured in all the Nedbank Cup matches since. He has scored two goals in the process and most recently earned the Man of the Match accolade going into the semifinal.

Billiat’s performances throughout the season have not gone unnoticed as he has earned himself a nomination for Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament alongside teammate Bernard Parker and TS Galaxy’s Zakhele Lepasa.

“I’m not really thinking about any individual awards because the team comes first. As long as the team wins, I will be very happy. Everyone will have to bring their best performance because the supporters deserve it,” commented Billiat.

There is another end-of-season award for which the Zimbabwe international will be contesting. His wonder strike against SuperSport United in March has been nominated for Goal of the Season.

Billiat will be looking to fire on all cylinders to deliver on the expectations since he joined the club at the beginning of the season.

