Pirates legend tips Galaxy to beat Chiefs

Lekoela says the result from Chiefs’ last league game against Chippa United was not a good omen for Amakhos going into this match.

“I see an upset … maybe first half [would be a] draw and maybe 1-0 in 90 minutes to TS Galaxy‚” Lekoelea was qouted as saying by SowetanLIVE.

“Pirates and Chiefs are the same‚ because when they lose the match before they play a final‚ they can’t come back at the same time. It’s very difficult.

“The Chiefs coach [Ernst Middendorp] is under pressure as well and TS Galaxy play good football.”

