Pirates legend tips Galaxy to beat Chiefs

Phakaaathi Reporter
Former Orlando Pirates star Steve Lekoelea © Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Former Orlando Pirates playmaker Steve Lekoelea believes TS Galaxy will cause an upset and beat Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday.

Lekoela says the result from Chiefs’ last league game against Chippa United was not a good omen for Amakhos going into this match.

“I see an upset … maybe first half [would be a] draw and maybe 1-0 in 90 minutes to TS Galaxy‚” Lekoelea was qouted as saying by SowetanLIVE.

“Pirates and Chiefs are the same‚ because when they lose the match before they play a final‚ they can’t come back at the same time. It’s very difficult.

“The Chiefs coach [Ernst Middendorp] is under pressure as well and TS Galaxy play good football.”

