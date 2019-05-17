PSL News 17.5.2019 03:02 pm

Baxter backs Bvuma to shine for Chiefs in Cup final

Phakaaathi Reporter
Bruce Bvuma of Kaizer Chiefs (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper  coach Lee Baxter has tipped Bruce Bvuma to be one of the star performers for Amakhosi in Saturday’s Nedbank Cup final against TS Galaxy.

Bvuma has played nine games for Amakhosi this season after Itumeleng Khune was ruled out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

He has been competing with Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi  for the number one jersey at Chiefs.

“In regards to Bruce, I think he is an amazing athlete, probably one of the naturally talented goalkeepers I’ve ever worked with. He has got massive potential. If he just trusts in himself then he’s got a great mentality. He is a solid character off the field. I think he is going to perform well,” said Baxter.

“I’ve just said to him, ‘Do what you’ve been doing in the last couple of games. You’ve been solid and stable. You’ve not been up and down’. He has been very consistent. For that in itself, it is an achievement for a goalkeeper of his age. If I’m not mistaken he may be one of the youngest in the PSL. That is a medal on his chest before we go into the final.”

