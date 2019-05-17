PSL News 17.5.2019 03:40 pm

PSL Goal of the Season finalists announced

Phakaaathi Reporter
Khama Billiat, Teboho Mokoena and Vincent Pule will compete for the Absa Premiership Goal of the Season award.

Following a week-long voting for the Absa Premiership Goal of the season on the Premier Soccer League website, the top three goals have now been confirmed.

The top three goals, in alphabetical order are:

• Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs) vs SuperSport United
• Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport United) vs Golden Arrows
• Vincent Pule (Orlando Pirates) vs Polokwane City

Voting for the much coveted Absa Premiership Goal of the season closed at noon on Friday.

The winning goal will be announced on Sunday night at the PSL Awards.

