Lekoelea dreams of coaching Pirates one day

Lekoelea started his D-license coaching coaching course recently, which was organised by betting company Betway and spearheaded by Safa and KNVB.

The former Bucs fan favourite says at first the idea of coaching was not in his mind, but since he started with the course, he has had big dreams, but wants to start small.

“Look, I love Pirates, that’s my team and that will never change. Of course I would love to coach the team one day, but I have to start small,” said Lekoelea.

“Before I started with this course, I never had it mind that I want to be a coach one day. But this whole experience has changed my mindset, that’s why I want to be a coach a now and I will continue with the other courses as soon as I am done with this one.”

