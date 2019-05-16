PSL News 16.5.2019 03:58 pm

Pirates goalkeeper’s Ferrari gear causes a stir

Phakaaathi Reporter
Brilliant Khuzwayo of Orlando Pirates (Pic Orlando Pirates)

Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo caused a stir on social media when he posted a picture of himself donned Ferrari racing gear.

Many thought Khuzwayo was thinking of getting into motor racing after struggling with injury which delayed his Pirates debut this season.

Reports have suggested in the past that Khuzwayo was contemplating quitting football because of a recurring knee injury.

It turned out that the former Kaizer Chiefs goal minder was just having fun and test driving the Ferrari.

