Amajita World Cup squad announced

Amajita left the country a couple of weeks ago with 26 players to continue with their preparations for the competition.

During that period, the squad played two friendly games against Qatar, before taking on Saudi Arabia and more recently Panama.

Assistant coach Helman Mkhalele reveals that it was difficult to trim the squad to 21, but they are certain the players they selected will do the job for the country.

“This was not an easy process to go through given the fact that we had a very good list of talented players in our provisional squad,” Mkhalele told Safa.net.

“We had constant engagements with our head coach during his selection process, and that enabled us to select what we regard as the best squad for the upcoming World footballing competition.”

