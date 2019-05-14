Mkhize the big winner at City Awards

The Bafana Bafana defender won the Player and Player’s Player of the Season awards at the club’s awards gala on Monday.

“I have learned that to be trusted with the captaincy comes with responsibility,” an emotional Mkhize said. “Also I’m grateful and have to give thanks to my fellow team-mates. I’d also like to say thank you to our supporters who even when we’re not doing well, they always have been with us.”

Winger Gift Links was named as the Most Improved Player of the Season for his outstanding performances in his first season at the club, while midfielder Zukile Kewuti walked away with the Rookie of the Season award.

Award winners:

Player of the Season: Thamsanqa Mkhize

Player’s Player of the Season: Thamsanqa Mkhize

Most Improved Player of the Season: Gift Links

Rookie of the Season: Zukile Kewut

Chairman’s award: Mbuyisen Mbeleni (Kitman)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.