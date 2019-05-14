Komphela slates ‘disrespectful’ Eymael

This comes after Eymael said he had left Ea Lla Koto in a better position and is not to blame for the ‘mess’ that the club is in.

“Luc must man up and respect other colleagues,” said Komphela. “You won’t last longer in football when you are too arrogant. “

“We have seen them come and are gone now. To us this thing (Absa Premiership) is sensitive and historical. When I think of Luc Eymael, it just takes me to the history of why Africa was divided into five compartments, it take me there. Divide and rule us, he must just forget it.

READ: Kavazovic takes blame for Stars’ relegation

“He must keep his corner. Remember I’m not pointing fingers at people, I’m just looking at his character as man. Luc must just know how to address issues. Luc must have some diplomacy, it goes a long way to have diplomacy. Maybe before we got to coaching, we need to be examined to check how much IQ and EQ we have.”

Eymael is reportedly keen to return to the Absa Premiership next season.

READ: Komphela surprised by Musonda, Sirino top award snub

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.