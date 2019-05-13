Komphela surprised by Musonda, Sirino top award snub

Komphela made these comments during the PSL Awards nominees press conference in Durban on Monday.

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch and Mamelodi Sundowns duo of Hlompho Kekana and Themba Zwane are in the for the coveted award.

“I think Musonda from Leopards should have been there, as well as Gaston Sirino, but I guess this shows you the standard of the PSL, how tough it is and I hope people understand this,” said Komphela.

“I had selected three, I wanted to bring in a goalkeeper but I thought Musonda, I was trying to invite strikers to say he has been doing well and scoring and he is also an inspiration to young players that you can also go for it. In my ranking I had Themba Zwane, Thembinkosi Lorch and Musonda from Black Leopards.”

