Pitso blasts Baxter for trying to rope in Fortune

Pitso Mosimane with Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter (Photo by Duif du Toit / Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has criticised Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter for trying to rope in Quinton Fortune as a member his technical team.

Baxter wanted to have Fortune as part of his technical team for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, but the former Bafana star told him  that he was unavailable for this tournament.

“Quinton Fortune didn’t want to play for Bafana Bafana neh?

“He said he wanted to go to America. You guys forget quickly and then he must be the coach?

“I don’t think he deserves a chance…. why?” Mosimane told reporters.

“We give him a chance because he played in England or for Bafana Bafana and you are decorated‚ no. There are good coaches like Fadlu Davids‚ don’t you think he can do the job?

“He is a good coach and there are so many coaches who can do the job. I think Gavin Hunt can do the job also‚ he can help Stuart because he is a top coach. I took Gavin and Steve Komphela while I was the coach of Bafana because I am not afraid of the names. I know what I do‚ people can say what‚ but I am the one who is in charge because the results are on me.”

