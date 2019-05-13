Chiefs determined to redeem themselves in Cup final

Kaizer Chiefs will be looking to forget their poor Absa Premiership form – they ended ninth – and use their last chance to win some silverware this season in the Nedbank Cup final against National First Division outfit TS Galaxy in Durban on Saturday.

Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp was a frustrated man after watching his side lose 1-0 to Chippa United on Saturday.

“We could have played for another two hours and still not score,” reflected Middendorp. “We started very well and you could see our intentions from the first whistle. You can point at several factors that changed the game and looking back to say we should have done much better.”

“I noticed that after Chippa’s player Tebogo Makobela sustained a severe injury, players lost focus,” commented the Amakhosi coach.

“I noticed that they pulled away from getting stuck in. Still, we got numerous chances and we had a big penalty appeal at some point.”

“We have to regroup quickly and find the right atmosphere going into the next match,” continued Middendorp.

“It is no use at this stage to dwell on what happened. It goes without saying that we didn’t qualify for the Top 8 and that’s a disaster for a club of Chiefs’ magnitude and expectations. It’s a huge disappointment and now we have to do well in the Nedbank Cup.

“We will not allow this result to hamper our plans. It’s water under the bridge and the challenge is to get ready for the next game.”

