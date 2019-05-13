PSL News 13.5.2019 03:41 pm

Bafana goalkeeper Keet eyes European move

Phakaaathi Reporter
Darren Keet of Bidvest Wits (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Bidvest Wits goalkeeper Darren Keet is looking to move overseas after playing his last game for the Clever Boys over the weekend.

Keet, whose contract with Wits expires in June, has attracted interest from Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, but the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper is looking to return to Europe next season.

The 29-year-old played in Belgium for KV Kortrijk before moving back to South Africa to join Wits in 2016.

“Definitely not playing in a different team in South Africa, my focus is on Europe,” said Keet after a match.

The Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was benched by Wits when he refused to sign a new contract, with Ricardo Goss being preferred as the number one goalkeeper.

Asked if that affected him, Keet said: “It didn’t affect me because my focus is on doing my job, I was training normally like I’m going to get into the starting line-up. I’m always professional.”

