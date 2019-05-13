Senzo Meyiwa’s spirit haunting Pirates – Sam

This comes after Pirates lost out on the league title to Mamelodi Sundowns this past weekend, meaning that the Sea Robbers will finish the season without silverware.

Pirates last won a trophy when Meyiwa was still alive and his father believes his son’s spirit is haunting Pirates and making it difficult for them to win trophies.

“They will never win because his spirit is not at peace,” Sam told the Daily Sun. “My son’s spirit is haunting them.”

“He loved Pirates so I’m not surprised that the team is losing in trophy games. Pirates management must not ignore the matter. They must do something about it.”

Senzo was killed in an alleged botched armed robbery at his then girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s family home in Vosloorus in 2014.

The late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper’s killers have not been found despite promises from the South African Police Service to prioritise the case.

