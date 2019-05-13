Tau injury scare for Bafana ahead of Afcon

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau suffered a knee injury during his team Royale Union Saint-Gilloise 3-3 draw against Mouscron FC in the Europa League Playoff this past weekend.

“It’s a shame that I could not finish the game, a player fell on my knee and it was better to take no chances… We’ll see after the exams, but you know, I do not have to think about the African Cup playing, I can hurt myself in training anytime,” Tau was quoted as saying by Walfoot.be.

READ: Tau doesn’t belong in Belgian second division – Pitso

The website did, however, point out that Tau did seem to be walking without problems after the game.

This would come as a welcome relief for Bafana coach Stuart Baxter who would like to have his on-form star in his squad for the next month’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.