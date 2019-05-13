Calamitous season for Kaizer Chiefs

Ernst Middendorp was all too aware of the calamity of Kaizer Chiefs missing out on a spot in the Absa Premiership’s top eight, after they lost 1-0 to Chippa United on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay stadium.

Amakhosi still have the Nedbank Cup final to play in on Saturday and are clear favourites to beat National First Division side TS Galaxy. However, they go into that game in abysmal form.

Chiefs have won just two of their last nine matches in all competitions, both of those victories coming en route to the cup final.

In the league, Middendorp’s side picked up four points out of a possible 21 in their final seven matches, and both Highlands Park and Bloemfontein Celtic leapfrogged them on the table with wins on Saturday.

Chiefs ended up ninth, the first time they have finished outside the top eight since the 2006-07 season when, ironically, Middendorp was also their head coach and they also finished ninth.

“It is a disaster, a huge disappointment not to be in the top eight and part of the [MTN8} competition,” Middendorp told SuperSport TV before cryptically mentioning “certain circumstances” that may have led to this situation.

If Middendorp was referring to the way the club have acted in recent weeks, ending contracts with players when there was no tangible advantage in doing so now, rather than at the end of the season, he may have a point.

The Chiefs head coach was certainly entitled to feel aggrieved about his club’s contract dispute with Hendrick Ekstein, a player Middendorp publicly backed.

Chiefs can also reflect on the decision to hire Giovanni Solinas to take over from Steve Komphela at the start of this season, with Middendorp taking over a side in December already in disarray.

When Chiefs sacked Solinas, they were seventh, six points behind then league leaders Orlando Pirates. Amakhosi ended up finishing on 39 points, 18 points behind Pirates, and 20 behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

Credit to Highlands Park for making the top eight in their first season back in the Absa Premiership, and to Celtic, who have overcome all their off-the-field issues, to also finish above Chiefs.

Phunya Sele Sele have earned a 2019 MTN8 quarterfinal against Sundowns, while Highlands Park will face Pirates. Third-placed Bidvest Wits will play SuperSport United and Cape Town City will take on Polokwane City.

