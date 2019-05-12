Kavazovic takes blame after Stars’ relegation

Ea Lla Koto were automatically relegated to the NFD after losing 1-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns at Goble Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Serbian born mentor rubbished reports that he blames former Stars coach Luc Eymael for the club’s relegation woes.

Stars won the Nedbank Cup last season but couldn’t avoid relegation in the 2018/2019 season.

“I don’t know who says it but it was in the media that I blame somebody for the team,” Kavazovic told SuperSportTV. “It is me, I take the blame I am responsible for the team and I will never say that.

“We lost it many times here at Goble Park against Cape Town City, Bloemfontein Celtic. It is all my fault.”

