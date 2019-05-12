AmaZulu sign New Zealand striker

De Jong is Usuthu’s first signing in preparation for the 2019/2020 season.

AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela was quoted in recent reports says the club would sign a striker at the end of the season and they would have to go outside the borders of South Africa to find a player to complement Bonginkosi Ntuli.

“AmaZulu FC is delighted to announce the signing of New Zealand international striker, Andre de Jong. The 22-year-old joins Usuthu from top-flight NZ club, Eastern Suburbs FC,” read a tweet from AmaZulu.

