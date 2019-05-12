Polokwane City player arrest for theft – report

It is reported that the player’s homeboy from Zimbabwe was using the player’s car to commit robberies in the area.

According to LimSportZone the car was abandoned by the player’s friend and was found with stolen goods in it.

The Police later traced the owner of the car and arrested him for theft.

“A Polokwane City player has been arrested after Police found his abandoned car with stollen Goods. A ‘friend’ & homeboy from Zimbabwe who is on the run, has been using the player’s car to commit crimes around the Polokwane & Lepelle-Nkumpi area,” read a statement from LimSportZone.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.