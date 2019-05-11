Jele facing uncertain future at Pirates

Jele signed a one-year extension at the start of the 2018/2019 campaign and has not been offered a new contract by Pirates.

Pirates football administrator Floyd Mbele says the club is focused on the last game of the match which will determine if they will be crowned Absa Premiership champions.

Mbele stated that contracts will only be discussed after the last league game against Polokwane City.

“Why do you choose to speak about Jele’s contract when there are other players at the club with contracts expiring in June,” Mbele told Isolezwe. “I think the focus should be on the upcoming match instead of discussing contracts.”

