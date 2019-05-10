Former Wits star laid to rest in Burundi

Faty died of a heart attack on the field in Eswatini while playing for Malanti Chiefs F.C.

The 28-year-old was diagnosed with a heart condition three years ago while playing for Wits in the Absa Premiership.

Faty would go on to defy doctor’s instructions and join National First Division side Real Kings when he was released by the Clever Boys.

He was later released from Kings and advised to quit football after collapsing three times during official matches for the KZN side.

The Burundi international joined Chiefs later, where he lost his life two weeks ago.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.