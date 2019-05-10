Pirates target to see out Asante Kotoko contract

Gyasi Gyantua revealed that the club and striker agreed not to discuss the possibility of extending a player’s contract.

Yacouba’s current deal with Kotoko has one year to go with reports linking him to Orlando Pirates and Al Hilal of Sudan.

Gyantua said the club was willing to sell the striker to an interested club at the right price while he waited for his contract to expire.

“It is never true that Yacouba has agreed to extend contract with Kotoko. He has one more year with the club and has agreed to honour that,” Gyantua told GNA Sports.

“Kotoko has helped Yacouba and the player too has helped the team so there is no way he would force his way out of the club.”

READ: Tignyemb set to report Celtic to Fifa

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.