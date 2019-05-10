Teko Modise calls time on football career

City made the news public on Friday morning on their social media accounts.

Modise is expected to take up a different role within the club as 2018/2019 season marks his last campaign in professional football.

The former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana star believes he has achieved his goals and always knew he would have to leave his “happy place” someday.

“Going to training today was different even though I took the route I use each day,” said Modise when speaking on his last training session with his teammates.

“When I got there I didn’t know whether to laugh, to smile or cry.

“I have always wanted to be a professional football player, it was the only place where I was happy.

“When I got older and recognised I wanted to be the Doctor Khumalo of this era. I can proudly say I have achieved everything I wanted to achieve as a football player.

“I just hope couple of years from now someone will be seating right here and saying they got inspired by my career path.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.