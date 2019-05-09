Sundowns ready to fight PSL appeal

Sundowns and Arendse were both fined by the DC ‚ for the club having fielded the defender in the 1-1 draw against Wits at Loftus Versfeld in October, despite the fact that he had not been named in the original match squad.

The PSL has decided to appeal this decision.

“We did everything in good faith (fielding Arendse). We did it with knowledge of a Wits official and the commissioner was there,” Singh told SAFM. “It’s really unfortunate, we can only focus on our game on Saturday but now we don’t know whether to celebrate or not if we win against FS Stars or whether we will get the trophy.

“From what we understand it is now in the hands of Safa we will wait the next step and from our side as a club we will defend our position and fight.”

Sundowns will face Free State Stars in their last league match of the season at Goble Park on Saturday.

