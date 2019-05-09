SuperSport to beef up squad

Tembo has outlined the positions that needs strengthening for his side to be competitive next season.

“There are areas where we feel we are falling short – the fullbacks because we only have Onismor Bhasera and Siyabonga Nhlapo since we moved Grant Kekana to play at centre back,” Tembo to SuperSportTV.

“Up front, we have gone the season with only two strikers and it has been difficult on them but they have been able to soldier on.

“We need to get a little bit more quality on the wings, maybe one or two more creative players who can dribble and score because we have not scored many goals this season. We have been struggling.”

United have already released Thuso Phala and will not be renewing Reneilwe Letsholonyane’s contract at the end of the season.

George Lebese and Mxolisi Macuphu are set to return to Mamelodi Sundowns and Bidvest Wits following the expiry of their loan deals.

