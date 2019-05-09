Tau doesn’t belong in Belgian second division – Pitso

Tau, who was recently crowned the Player of the Year in Belgium, is on loan at Royal Union from English Premiership side Brighton & Hove Albion but “Jingles”, who mentored him at Sundowns, has suggested that the 24-year-old should move on to more competitive leagues.

“What is he doing there?” Mosimane questioned.

“Can’t he go to La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A? The boy is a top player. I think Percy could have done much better in the Caf Champions League, he could have won African Player of the Year and get a big transfer to Villareal, Valencia, Milan… that is where he must play.

“I am happy that Percy went to Europe because he wanted to go to Europe and he went to prove that he can play football in Europe. That is important for me and to also change the life of his family because football is a game that changes our lives,” said Mosimane.

“Look at me, if football was not there maybe life would have been different for me and I don’t know where I would be. Football has given me an opportunity to take my children to school and help the generation that is coming in my space and that is why I am happy that Percy is in Europe.

“On the technical side I don’t know if that league has made him a better player. When Percy won that award, I said okay, he is expected to win that because he is a Premier League player. I think it is much tougher here.

