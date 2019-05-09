Kaizer Chiefs show interest in NFD star

According to reports, the 28-year-old centre-back caught coach Ernst Middendorp’s eye while playing for the Cape Town side in the NFD.

Chiefs is said to be scouting players for next season after releasing Khotso Malope, Gustavo Paez, Pule Ekstein, Bongolethu Jayiya, and Virgil Vries.

Mthethwa has dismissed rumours linking him to Chiefs stating that he would be in the Absa Premiership next season with Stellenbosch.

“I’m focused on the team I’m with right with now, so I have to respect the team I’m with now,” said MThethwa. “We have just won the championship and I’m still focused on the club. I’m happy where I am. Only God knows what will happen in the future.

“Glory to God as He is the one who has been with us as we have been praying hard. It was not easy but at the end of the day, we deserved it as we have been the most consistent team.

“At one stage it looked very difficult and that we are not winning but we came back strong in the end. That’s why I give glory to God.”

