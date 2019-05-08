local soccer 8.5.2019 12:31 pm

Amajita on right track – Mkhalele

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Helman Mkhalele (Pic Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix)

Amajita assistant coach Helman Mkhalele believes the side are on a right path as they prepare for the Fifa Under-20 World Cup in Poland, but insists the job is far from over.

The team has already played three games, losing one match and winning two. They will now play their fourth friendly match against Panama at the Hotel Rames’ sporting grounds in Opalenica, Poland on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are still marching on, our job is not done yet. Sure, we have had some positive results in our previous World Cup preparation matches. However, our focus is not entirely centred on that,” said Mkhalele.

“We still want to get this team to gel together into a very solid unit than they currently are at the moment. I can safely say that we are on the right track.”

 

