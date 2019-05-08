Amajita on right track – Mkhalele

The team has already played three games, losing one match and winning two. They will now play their fourth friendly match against Panama at the Hotel Rames’ sporting grounds in Opalenica, Poland on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are still marching on, our job is not done yet. Sure, we have had some positive results in our previous World Cup preparation matches. However, our focus is not entirely centred on that,” said Mkhalele.

“We still want to get this team to gel together into a very solid unit than they currently are at the moment. I can safely say that we are on the right track.”

