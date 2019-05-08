PSL appeal DC ruling on Sundowns and Arendse

Sundowns were found guilty for fielding Wayne Arendse in a league game against Bidvest Wits and fined R250 000 and Arendse was ordered to pay R50 000.

The defending Absa Premier League champions were not docket point for contravening PSL regulations. PSL feels the DC should have deducted points as part of the punishment to Sundowns.

PSL has approached Safa’s Legal counsel challenging the sanction from the DC asking the football body to overturn the ruling and give Wits a 3-0 victory.

