PSL appeal DC ruling on Sundowns and Arendse

Phakaaathi Reporter
Pitso Mosimane (l) celebrates with goalscorer Phakamani Mahlambi during the 2018/19 CAF Champions League football match between Sundowns and Al Ahly at Lucas Moripe Stadium, Pretoria on 06 April 2019 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

The Premier Soccer League has appealed the ruling by the Disciplinary Committee over Mamelodi Sundowns and defender Wayne Arendse.

Sundowns were found guilty for fielding Wayne Arendse in a league game against Bidvest Wits and fined R250 000 and Arendse was ordered to pay R50 000.

The defending Absa Premier League champions were not docket point for contravening PSL regulations. PSL feels the DC should have deducted points as part of the punishment to Sundowns.

PSL has approached Safa’s Legal counsel challenging the sanction from the DC asking the football body to overturn the ruling and give Wits a 3-0 victory.

