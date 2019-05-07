Sundowns close in Premiership title after Arrows win

Mamelodi Sundowns bounced back from the disappointment of last weekend’s CAF Champions League semifinal exit with a 2-0 league win over Golden Arrows at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday night – which puts them in pole position to win the championship.

There was always the concern that Pitso Mosimane’s side would find themselves flat after their exertions on the continent. But, perhaps having had the pressure taken off with two very early goals, Masandawana put in a polished and high energy performance to go two points clear of Orlando Pirates, with one match left to play this season.

Arrows looked all at sea early on, making some rash passes out from the back, and Sundowns capitalised mercilessly as they went 2-0 up after only five minutes.

With just seconds on the clock, a misplaced back pass allowed Lebohang Maboe in on goal, but on that occasion the KZN side were not punished, thanks to goalkeeper Maximilian Mbaeva.

However, within a minute the deadlock was broken when the ball was worked to Themba Zwane in the box, the Bafana winger showing great awareness and skill to play a back-heeled assist for Hlompho Kekana, who finished clinically with an angled low shot in at the far post.

Soon after, Sundowns were 2-0 up when another bit of careless play from the visitors resulted in Gaston Sirino winning possession 35-yards out, from where he played a defence-splitting pass for Zwane, who coolly slotted past Mbaeva and into the net.

Abafana bes’Thende were handed a way back into the game in the 16th minute when the home side failed to clear a corner, but from just six yards out Musa Bilankulu blasted his shot well over the target.

That was to be their only real chance of the first half – although the Brazilians did not create much at the other end either, with the exception of Tebogo Langerman’s 26th minute effort, which saw him hitting the post after a lovely passage of interplay, and a 40th minute shot from Maboe which was not far off.

Arrows did manage to provide a bit more of a threat after halftime, and after Danny Venter flashed a volley across the face of goal, Sundowns keeper Denis Onyango was called into action for the first time and did very well to keep out Sanele Mathenjwa’s goal-bound effort.

However, the Tshwane outfit were undaunted by the visitors’ attempted fight-back and continued to create openings of their own, with Maboe having a couple of half-chances, before Tiyani Mabunda drew a near post save from Mbaeva.

To the Durban side’s credit, they refused to give in and with 10 minutes to go another decent chance fell the way of Mathenjwa, but after some neat skill, he shot straight at Onyango.

That though was pretty much it for clearcut opportunities at either end as the hosts comfortably made it through to full time.

Sundowns end their season away at Free State Stars on Saturday, knowing that victory would guarantee that they successfully defend their league title. Pirates, the only team who can still catch the Brazilians, host Polokwane City.

The Buccaneers’ goal difference is two better than that of Sundowns, meaning a draw will not be enough for the Pretoria club if Pirates beat Polokwane.

