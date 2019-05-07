Blow by blow: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows

To follow every moment of the game LIVE, click or tap on THIS LINK!

Sundowns are playing a catch-up game because of their Caf Champions League commitments and are on 53 points after 28 games in second spot.

Orlando Pirates have 54 points after 29 games. Therefore Sundowns can take the lead in Premiership title race ahead of the final round of Premiership fixtures on Saturday.

Arrows are way behind in 10th after 28 games with 36 points and a win on Tuesday would put them one position behind seventh-placed Kaizer Chiefs on 39 points who would likely only be ahead on goal-difference.

With the chase on for a top-eight finish this season, the game will be an important one for Arrows.

Winning Tuesday night’s encounter would move Arrows up to eighth position, just one point ahead of Highlands Park.

