We need VAR in the PSL – Hunt

Hunt’s comment come after his side was denied a legitimate goal in their 1-1 draw against SuperSport United, costing the Clever Boys a shot at the league title.

Referee Phelelani Ndaba and his assistant Abel Maphutha disallowed the goal when they both decided that the ball didn’t cross the line.

“With the standard of refereeing in our football, this is why we need VAR, which could have helped us last week,” Hunt was quoted by Daily Sun. “I am a big fan of VAR because I think it saves careers, jobs and gets the right decisions. I want VAR and I like VAR.

“The games are moving forward fast – cricket and rugby – and soccer has been the last one to move forward with those type of things.

“The game is so fast and so quick now that you need decisions to be made correctly. And at times it is going to go against you. You will score and think you’ve got a legitimate goal, only to find that it was an off-side. But at times it is going to go for you like last week.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.