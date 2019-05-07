Lebese and Macuphu facing uncertain futures at SuperSport

Lebese has previously expressed his desire to make a permanent switch to Matsatsantsa A Pitori, who loaned him from crosstown rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

The 30-year-old has made seven appearances in the colours of Matsatsantsa A Pitori, while Macupu has played 10 league games for United and found the back of the net five times.

Macuphu has also said that he would love to stay at SuperSport on a permanent deal, where he spent the second half of the season on loan from Bidvest Wits.

SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo has not rule out the possibility of converting the duo’s loan deals to permanent stays.

“We have not made any decision yet,” said Tembo.

“We still have another game to play and at the same time we have to respect that George is a Sundowns player. Sundowns gave us a player and we need to take him back first and then if there are any negotiations they will take place after that,” said Tembo.

“The same applies for Macuphu. He is not our player and we cannot really go and start talking about his future before we can engage the club. He has to go back to Wits first before we can start talking. We have to make a decision in terms of what are our plans with those two players,” Tembo added.

