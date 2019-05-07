Celtic players boycott training in support of Tignyemb

A source informed Phakaaathi that players refused to train on Tuesday morning asking for Tignyemb to be reinstated.

As reported earlier, Tignyemb was released after he confronted the club management about the players’ bonuses.

Celtic management sent out a letter on Monday informing players that the club would take action against them if they don’t show up for training on Tuesday morning.

“As the club captain, Tignyemb went to speak to the club’s management about the letter because he wanted clarity,” a source told Phakaaathi. “Management felt he was out of line and terminated his contract for speaking on behalf of his teammates.”

“The players went to the club’s training grounds on Tuesday morning but sat in the parking area refusing to train until Patrick Tignyemb is brought back to the club.”

Another source close to the goal minder said Tignyemb couldn’t believe the club he served loyally over the 11 years sacked him for standing up for players.

“He was disappointed by the club’s decision after spending his career at Celtic, but he is grateful to the players for boycotting training for him to be brought back.”

