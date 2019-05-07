Wounded Sundowns ready for ’emotional’ game against Arrows

Mamelodi Sundowns must put their Caf Champions League disappointments behind them this evening as they host Golden Arrows in the Absa Premiership, looking for the first of two wins that would see them successfully defend their domestic top flight title.

Pitso Mosimane’s side were knocked out of the Champions League in the semifinal by Wydad Casablanca on Saturday, but did gain some good news after the match, as Orlando Pirates could only draw a Premiership game at Cape Town City, meaning a Sundowns victory today will put them back on top of the table.

Mosimane has anticipated a feisty affair against Abafana Bes’thende tonight and also credited divine intervention that has sort of shifted the odds in Downs’ favour.

“This one will be an emotional game and I think we need to play the Sundowns way and I believe we can win the match.

“It is a tough league for us, we come from far away. All the travelling and the games, the stress and the pressure. I have said before that God works in mysterious ways and it is God who created the situation we are in. Sometimes he opens doors and sometimes he closes them.

“Pirates are still in it, they have kept the same team for two years and kept the coach, while increasing the personnel. They really showed they want it. I said they can win it and if they win it I will really congratulate Micho (Sredojevic), Rhulani Mokoena and Fadlu Davids.”

Golden Arrows should be well-rested after a weekend off while Sundowns played Wydad, and Steve Komphela’s side have an outside chance of finishing in the top eight this season, giving them an extra incentive to take down Sundowns.

Mosimane, meanwhile, could rotate his squad tonight, with 22-year-old Rivaldo Coetzee, the Man of the Match last week in the win at Black Leopards, ready to play in central midfield if the Sundowns coach decides to rest Tiyani Mabunda, who played in the Champions League on Saturday and whose daughter has been ill.

“Loyalty,” said Pitso Mosimane on his decision to field Mabunda.

“I spoke to him, I said ‘how are you’ and he said ‘I am okay’. I told him ‘you can go home because your daughter is in hospital, you can come in the morning and in the morning, if you feel good, I will still play you.’ He has been good for me for many years. He has done exceptionally well, he is one of those players who plays with his heart on his sleeve. You have to be loyal. Yes, Rivaldo was Man of the Match last week, but imagine if his daughter is in hospital and I don’t put him in the starting line-up?

“That is not how you run a football team.”

