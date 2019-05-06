Date announced for Shell Helix Cup

The clash was postponed to a later date because of the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament happening in Egypt from June to July.

“The event going ahead as per last year with the same teams, 16 November,” the CEO of Stadium Management Jaco Beukes told Sport24.

Sundowns won the first instalment of the competition.

The match will be played at the FNB Stadium.

