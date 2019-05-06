PSL News 6.5.2019 04:57 pm

Date announced for Shell Helix Cup

Phakaaathi Reporter
Sundowns celebrates lifting the 2018 Shell Helix Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 21 July 2018 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The pre-season cup tie between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns for the Shell Helix Cup has been moved to November 16.

The clash was postponed to a later date because of the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament happening in Egypt from June to July.

“The event going ahead as per last year with the same teams, 16 November,” the CEO of Stadium Management Jaco Beukes told Sport24.

Sundowns won the first instalment of the competition.

The match will be played at the FNB Stadium.

