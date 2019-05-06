PSL News 6.5.2019 04:30 pm

SuperSport to decide on Lebese’s future  

Phakaaathi Reporter
George Lebese of SuperSport United (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo says the club has not decided if whether or not they are keeping on-loan Mamelodi Sundowns winger George Lebese.

The former Kaizer Chiefs winger joined United on a six-month loan deal from Sundowns in search of game time. He has made seven appearances for United since joining Matsatsantsa in January.

“We haven’t made any discussions on the movements of Lebese. We are waiting for the season to end, then we can see if we will keep him or not,” said Tembo.

United have already released Thuso Phala and Reneilwe Letsholonyane is on his way out, while the contracts of defenders Morgan Gould and Clayton Daniels are coming to an end in June and next season respectively.

“All players including Gould and Daniels’ situation will be discussed during the off-season.

“They are still contracted to us. As soon as we agree on something, announcements will be made.”

