SuperSport to decide on Lebese’s future  

The former Kaizer Chiefs winger joined United on a six-month loan deal from Sundowns in search of game time. He has made seven appearances for United since joining Matsatsantsa in January.

“We haven’t made any discussions on the movements of Lebese. We are waiting for the season to end, then we can see if we will keep him or not,” said Tembo.

United have already released Thuso Phala and Reneilwe Letsholonyane is on his way out, while the contracts of defenders Morgan Gould and Clayton Daniels are coming to an end in June and next season respectively.

“All players including Gould and Daniels’ situation will be discussed during the off-season.

“They are still contracted to us. As soon as we agree on something, announcements will be made.”

