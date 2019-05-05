Benni explains why he celebrated in front of Pirates fans

Following Martin’s goal, McCarthy ran towards the Pirates fans and out his finger on his lips and exchanged few words with Bucs fans at Athlone Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“Passion runs through my veins. I was getting a bit of beating from the Pirates’ fans, so I gave them a bit of a beating back. That’s how I do it. I talk business on the field. It was a bit of fun, a bit of banter,” McCarthy told SuperSport TV.

“When I was a player, I used to engage with the fans. When fans called me everything under the sun, I did the business on the field.

“Haters make me want more blood. So I think today the players have gone out and given a performance and a half. I couldn’t be prouder of the players. Week after week, punching above our weight,” he added.

